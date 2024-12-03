Viking takes delivery of first ship in new series, Viking Vela Written by Nick Blenkey









Fincantieri’s Ancona, Italy, shipyard today delivered the Viking Vela, the first in a new series of ocean ships on order at the shipbuilder for Viking Cruises.

Viking is working on a project for a partial hybrid propulsion system for future ocean ships based on liquid hydrogen and fuel cells, which could allow the company to operate at zero-emission in the Norwegian Fjords and other sensitive environments. While the Viking Vela has a traditional propulsion platform, according to Viking, she is considered hydrogen-ready and can be retrofitted in the future.

With a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, 499 cabins and able to accommodate 998 passengers on board, Viking Vela is classified as a small ship, as are all Viking ocean ships, and will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and in Northern Europe.

“We are proud to welcome the newest sister ship to our award-winning ocean fleet,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking. “Together with Fincantieri we have built the world’s most elegant small ocean ships. With the arrival of our newest vessel, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration.”

Viking Vela is the 13th ship delivered to Viking by Fincantieri Group, including two expedition cruise vessels built by Norwegian subsidiary Vard. Counting ships ordered to date and contracts and options agreements whose finalization is subject to access to financing, the long relationship between Fincantieri and Viking covers 26 ships thus far.