Viking claims hydrogen-powered cruise ship world first for Viking Libra

Viking (NYSE: VIK) and Fincantieri today announced details of the Viking Libra, the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, capable of operating with zero emissions. They also announced that contracts have been signed for two additional ocean ships for delivery in 2031 and an option for two additional ocean ships for delivery in 2033.

Viking Libra will feature a hybrid propulsion system based partially on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells. This hybrid propulsion system will make the ship capable of navigating and operating with zero emissions, which would allow it to access even the most environmentally sensitive areas.

With technology from Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), Fincantieri’s subsidiary specializing in advanced fuel cell technology, the ship’s state-of-the-art propulsion system will be capable of producing up to six megawatts of power.

Already under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard, the Viking Libra is scheduled for delivery in late 2026. The company’s subsequent ocean ship, the Viking Astrea, which is also currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2027, will also be hydrogen powered.

Classified as a small ship, as are all Viking ocean ships, the Viking Libra will have a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, with 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests.

“From the outset, we have designed our river and ocean ships thoughtfully to reduce their fuel consumption, and we are very proud the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea will be even more environmentally friendly,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking. “Viking made the principled decision to invest in hydrogen, which offers a true zero-emission solution. We look forward to welcoming the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship to our fleet in 2026.”

“With the Viking Libra, we are not only delivering the world’s first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri. “Furthermore, we are thrilled about Viking’s decision to expand its fleet with the order of two additional ships, which reaffirms the strength of our partnership, and the trust placed in our expertise. This new order is a testament to our shared vision for a more sustainable cruise industry, as together we continue to set new standards for innovation and responsible shipbuilding.”