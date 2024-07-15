VIDEO: Ultra-luxury superyacht Ilma joins Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

A second ultra-luxury superyacht has officially joined the fleet of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., headquartered Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Company officials took delivery of the vessel, the Ilma, at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, on July 12, 2024.

After two years of construction, the delivery ceremony marked the final build milestone, celebrated with several maritime traditions, including the changing of flags on board the yacht and a celebratory toast on top of Ilma’s pool deck.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection company leadership from The including Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO, and Ernesto Fara, president and CFO, along with representatives from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, including Laurent Castaing, general manager, and Arnaud Le Joncour, senior vice president of sales and marketing and project director. Also in attendance was Captain Steve MacBeath and over 350 of the yacht’s staff, who will participate in a series of preparation voyages before welcoming guests for Ilma’s maiden voyage from Monte Carlo on September 2, 2024.

“Today marks the culmination of a shared vision and the relentless pursuit of excellence, a testament to the craftsmanship and dedication of all those involved,” said Murren. “We are deeply grateful to the exceptional teams here at Chantiers de l’Atlantique, whose hard work and passion have brought this vision to life.”

“Ilma represents a collaboration of two likeminded organizations committed to excellence, offering the best in both hospitality and shipbuilding. The design and construction of Ilma has been a distinctive project for Chantiers de l’Atlantique that has elevated the highest luxury standards in terms of guest experience, technical innovation, and craftsmanship,” said Le Joncour. “We are incredibly proud to deliver an ultra- luxury cruise product that achieves both elegance and performance.”

Named after the Maltese word for “water,” Ilma is 790 feet (241 meters) long and accommodates up to 448 guests in 224 suites, each featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace with sweeping sea views. Ilma also includes two new, spacious upper category suites.

Ilma showcases interior finishes envisioned by London-based architectural and design firm AD Associates and lighting designer DPA. The yacht’s exteriors reflect the vision of Helsinki-based design studio, Aivan. Continuing to bring the legendary service of the Ritz-Carlton to sea, the yacht has one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in the luxury cruising category, providing nearly one staff member for every guest.

The yacht features five restaurants, seven bars, a wine vault, and signature spaces such as an expanded marina with a mezzanine feature and a spa with 11 treatment rooms. Other amenities include three distinct fitness spaces and a dynamic pool and entertainment area on Deck 10. A reimagined onboard destination is the Beach House, a beach-house inspired lounge space conceptualized with Toronto-based luxury design firm Chapi Chapo Design.

Ilma features four dual-fuel engines burning LNG) as its main fuel source. Additionally, the vessel is equipped with the latest in energy efficiency measures and advanced water treatment systems, with the goal of minimizing environmental impact.

Building on the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s vision of reimagining luxury cruising, Ilma will join the company’s inaugural yacht, Evima, in sailing to iconic yachting destinations and hidden gems throughout the Mediterranean and Caribbean. In the summer of 2025, Ilma will explore the North and Baltic Seas.