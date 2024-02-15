Royal Caribbean confirms order for seventh Oasis Class ship Written by Nick Blenkey









Coming hard on the heels of Carnival Corporation’s first order of of a newbuild cruise ship in five years, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to order a seventh Oasis Class ship for delivery to its Royal Caribbean International fleet in 2028.

Today’s announcement follows Royal Caribbean Group’s recent introduction of three new ships including Silver Nova, Celebrity Ascent and Icon of the Seas. Until the debut of the 20-deck Icon of the Seas, the most recently delivered Oasis class ship, the 18-deck Wonder of the Seas, held the title of the world’s largest cruise ship.

“These are exciting times for Royal Caribbean, and we have an incredible partner in Chantiers de l’Atlantique to bring to life the lucky seventh Oasis Class vessel of what is a remarkable class of ships,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

Since the 2009 introduction of the original Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class cruise ships have carried millions of guests. The ships introduced innovations in cruising ranging from the neighborhood concept to the first-ever split superstructure design and entertainment across air, ice, water and stage. Royal Caribbean says that “the next in the lineup will continue that legacy with the latest combination of bold revolutionary, evolutionary and signature experiences.

The new ship will feature the latest technical solutions developed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, solutions to continually improve environmental performance of ships.

“We are proud of the strong ties that unite Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Royal Caribbean Group. Thanks to more than ten years of joint efforts, particularly on energy efficiency, this ship will be, among the world fleet, one of the least emitting greenhouse gases per passenger per day” said Laurent Castaing, managing director of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

This will be the fifth Oasis class built by Chantiers de ‘Atlantique, following Harmony of the Seas (A34) delivered in 2016, Symphony of the Seas (B34) in 2018, Wonder of the Seas (C34) in 2022 and Utopia of the Seas (A35) which is set to leave Saint-Nazaire this June