Princess Cruises’ new Star Princess completes sea trials

Princess Cruises’ highly anticipated second Sphere-Class ship, the Star Princess, which is currently being built by Fincantieri, has reached a major milestone with the successful completion of its sea trials. The ship is on track to welcome its first guests on October 4, 2025, sailing the scenic Mediterranean from Barcelona.

During these final sea trials from August 9–12, Star Princess departed the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, for the Adriatic Sea, where the vessel completed a comprehensive series of tests, including steering, navigation systems, and propulsion. As the second ship in the Princess fleet powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), Star Princess represents a significant step forward in reducing emissions.

To optimize both power efficiency and maneuverability, the vessel is fitted with two Azipod propulsion units, providing 360-degree thrust for both forward and reverse movement, along with four large controllable pitch bow thrusters, enabling precise lateral maneuvering.

Star Princess Capt. Gennaro Arma, a 27-year veteran with Princess Cruises and leader of the Sphere-Class newbuild site team, oversaw the sea trials. He now heads a team of 1,600 crew members as the ship enters its final phase of outfitting.

“We confidently led Star Princess through sea trials,” said Arma. “As the proud leader of our newest vessel, I’m extremely impressed with the ship’s navigation capabilities and maneuverability. With the final countdown underway, my incredible teammates and I can’t wait to welcome guests aboard for unforgettable adventures this fall.”

Currently under final construction at Fincantieri, the 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess—sister to the award-winning Sun Princess—will feature 30 distinct dining and bar venues, elevated entertainment and activity offerings, and luxurious accommodations, including Sanctuary Collection suites, mini-suites and balcony rooms, each offering a private getaway with exclusive amenities, spaces and rooms.

With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests will enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. Standout venues include The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space; The Arena, Princess’ most technologically advanced theater yet; The Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping ocean vistas; and Spellbound by Magic Castle, the captivating speakeasy experience born from a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon, The Magic Castle.

Star Princess will debut with a rich inaugural season featuring sailings to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska.