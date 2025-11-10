NCLH orders third Prestige-class cruise ship for its Regent Seven Seas ultra luxury brand Written by Nick Blenkey









Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) has confirmed a newbuild order with Fincantieri to construct a third Prestige-class vessel for its ultra-luxury brand, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The ship is scheduled for delivery in 2033, marking the continued expansion of the company’s growth strategy in the luxury segment.

Following the debut of the highly anticipated first-in-class Seven Seas Prestige, currently under construction at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard, in 2026 and a second Prestige Class ship in 2030, the third vessel will build upon the hallmark design and elevated guest experience that has defined the brand.

“This newbuild order continues our measured, strategic expansion within the luxury space, providing guests with yet another way to experience the unrivaled aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “It reflects our confidence in the growing demand for Regent’s best-in-class offering and reaffirms our long-standing partnership with Fincantieri, one rooted in craftsmanship and shared pursuit of perfection.”

“Our long-term strategic expansion with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., established over the past years through multiple successful orders, continues to strengthen our collaboration, especially within the ultra-luxury segment represented by Regent Seven Seas Cruises,” commented Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri. “This latest contract confirms the trust NCLH places in Fincantieri’s expertise to deliver innovative, sustainable, and exquisitely crafted ships that meet the evolving aspirations of the luxury cruise market.”

Regent’s Prestige-class ships are the luxury brand’s first new ship class in 10 years, following the success of the line’s Explorer-class vessels. Seven Seas Prestige will be 40% larger than previous Regent ships yet accommodates only 10% more guests. At 77,000 tons and carrying just 822 guests with 630 dedicated crew members, the 267 meter long ship offers one of the highest space-to-guest and crew-to-guest ratios in the cruise industry.

Fincantieri says the value of this agreement, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is considered as large, representing a value between EUR 500 million and EUR 1 billion.