Malta in shore power agreement with Carnival Corporation

In a first in the Mediterranean cruise region, the Maltese Government has signed a power purchase agreement with Carnival UK & P&O Cruises. Under Malta’s Shore-to-Ship power initiative, fully electric cruise berths at Valletta Cruise Port will allow cruise ships to reduce their carbon footprint by drawing power from the grid while in port. Now, through an agreement signed with Transport Malta, Carnival Corp cruise ships from across its brands will be able to connect to the shore power grid.

At a press conference yesterday, Malta’s Prime Minister, Robert Abela, emphasized the importance of the Shore Power Initiative.

“We are here today to show how we are embracing a sustainable economic model that prioritizes innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship,” he said.

Prime Minister Abela noted that cruise liners contribute approximately €88 million annually to Malta’s economy, with nearly EUR 40 million directly generated by passengers during their visits. He noted that the Shore Power Agreement goes beyond alignment with European Union regulations.

“It is about leadership. It is about showing the world that a small island nation like Malta can lead the way in sustainable maritime practices,” he said.

Malta has a vision of becoming a hub for green innovation, integrating renewable energy sources such as solar and wind with Shore-to-Ship power.

“By harnessing the power of the sun and the sea, we are not only reducing emissions but also positioning Malta as a beacon of green progress in the Mediterranean,” Prime Minister Abela said.

He reiterated that investing in sustainable practices is not only a moral imperative but also a competitive advantage as by adopting green technologies and practices, Malta is positioning itself as a leader in the Mediterranean to attract investment, creates quality jobs, and ensure long-term prosperity. He also highlighted how the synergies at play in this project are a tangible example of what Malta’s Vision 2050 can achieve.

Others participating in yesterday’s event included Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett and Minister for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness Miriam Dalli.

“P&O Cruises has a long and rich history with many of the destinations to which we sail,” said Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow. “We listen and collaborate with them to share cultures, promote sustainable travel and develop good practices. Today we celebrate the signing of the shore power agreement as an important milestone on this journey, together with Malta and the Grand Harbour. Through these actions and our valued relationships, we ensure our cruises in Malta bring shared social and financial value, protecting the local culture and history, whilst taking steps to look after the natural environment.”

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises signed the agreement on behalf of Carnival Corporation & Plc, whose cruise brands include P&O Cruises, Cunard, AIDA, Costa, Holland America, Seabourn and Princess Cruises, all of which are regular callers to Malta. P&O Cruises homeports every week in Valletta during the summer season as part of its Europe Fly program which facilitates fly-cruise itineraries in the western, central and eastern Mediterranean. P&O Cruises Azura is also currently undergoing a dry dock refit in Malta and will then be fully equipped and ready to connect with the shore power systems.