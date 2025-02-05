Fincantieri firms up NCL’s order for its four largest ships yet Written by Nick Blenkey









Fincantieri reports that the letter of intent that it signed with Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings (NCLH) in April last year (see earlier story) has been transformed into a firm order for the construction of four new cruise ships, destined for the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) brand.

The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is considered by Fincantieri to be “very important” – meaning that it is worth more than EUR 2 billion.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 226,000 tons, the new ships will be the largest ever built for NCL. With over 5,100 berths, the ships will be able to accommodate over 8,300 people, including crew.

Described by Fincantieri as “designed according to the highest standards of comfort and technology,” they will also include sustainability features.

They will be built at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard, with the first is set to be delivered in 2030, with the others to follow in 2032, 2034, and 2036.

Fincantieri has already built two ships for the NCL brand, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, while Norwegian Aqua, the first vessel in the Prima Plus class, is set to be christened in Miami in April. In addition, three other ships are in various stages of design and construction.