Crystal orders third new cruise ship at Fincantieri

Fincantieri reports that luxury cruise brand Crystal has finalized an order for a third 690 passenger high end cruise ship, exercising an option under the two ship order it placed back in June (see earlier story). The shipbuilder says that the value of the agreement, subject to financing and other terms and conditions, is considered as large (meaning between EUR 500 million and EUR 1 billion)

Crystal says that the ship will “feature a host of amenities and innovative designs, ensuring unparalleled comfort and indulgence for guests. Developed by renowned international architectural firms, the interior designs will use the finest materials and the best craftsmanship.”

A standout feature will be a promenade extending through the whole ships’ perimeter, similar to those on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

The new ships will feature all-suite accommodations, with private verandas including a popular single occupancy category, with veranda, designed for solo travelers.

The announcement comes two years after A&K Travel Group acquired Crystal in 2022 in the wake of the Genting Hong Kong bankruptcy, marking a new chapter for the cruise line. Under A&K Travel Group’s ownership, Crystal has been focusing on enhancing its offerings both at sea and on shore and expanding its fleet to provide unparalleled experiences for its guests.

“Exercising this option and agreeing to build a third ship together showcases the trust and partnership between my family and Fincantieri, dating back to Sitmar Cruises and evolving through Silversea to our present vision with Crystal,” said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, executive chairman of A&K Travel Group.

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, added, “We’re pleased to bring an expanded fleet to our guests, offering even more ways to explore the world with the extraordinary service and style synonymous with Crystal.”