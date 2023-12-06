CLIA promotes Donnie Brown to key senior VP role

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has promoted Donnie Brown to senior vice president, global maritime policy, effective December 1, 2023. In this new role, Brown will lead CLIA’s strategic efforts to coordinate the cruise industry’s positions on technical, regulatory, and policy matters related to cruise ship safety, security, and environmental stewardship.

“Donnie has made significant contributions to CLIA and the cruise industry over the past nine years, and I am thrilled for him to now take the helm as senior vice president, global maritime policy,” said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of CLIA. “Our maritime policy work on behalf of our member cruise lines is essential to advancing the industry’s leadership position in responsible and sustainable tourism practices and on our path to net-zero emissions by 2050. I know Donnie’s deep experience in myriad maritime and policy matters will help guide the industry on its sustainability journey.”

Brown joined CLIA in 2014 as director of environmental and health and was promoted to vice president, global maritime policy in 2017. In these positions, he led the development, presentation, negotiation, and implementation of global industry positions on legislative, regulatory, and policy matters involving security, environmental stewardship, and health. Additionally, in close consultation with the CLIA Global Committee on Marine Environment Protection, he led delegations to the International Maritime Organization, where he represented the global cruise industry during international treaty negotiations and other matters.

Brown is a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy and the University of Miami School of Law. Prior to joining CLIA he served as Chief, Operations Law, at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters,