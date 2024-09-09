Anna Nash named president of Explora Journeys

Anna Nash has joined MSC Group’s luxury cruise brand Explora Journeys as president, reporting directly to Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, MSC Group’s Cruise Division.

Nash comes to Explora Journeys’ senior leadership team with over two decades experience gained at leading ultra-luxury hospitality brands.

Most recently, she served as chief commercial officer at Aman, where, during her ten year tenure, she also held the positions of chief marketing officer and chief communications officer.

She brings a wealth of experience in global sales, brand development, marketing, digital, PR, communication, and business intelligence to the newly created position at Explora Journeys, having previouslyworked at Rosewood Hotels and Orient-Express, before joining Aman in 2014.

“We are delighted to welcome Anna to Explora Journeys where her proven expertise within the ultra-luxury hospitality industry, coupled with her exceptional leadership abilities will help us to ensure that our brand is globally recognized as we continue to set new standards in luxury travel,” said Vago.

“I am incredibly proud to join Explora Journeys at such a pivotal moment in its growth and development,” said Nash. “The brand’s dedication to redefining the luxury ocean travel experience is inspiring, and I look forward to working closely with Mr. Vago and the talented team to continue building on this vision. Together, we will strive to create unforgettable journeys that resonate with discerning travelers around the world.”

In her new role as president of Explora Journeys, Nash will be responsible for driving the brand’s strategic vision and growth initiatives as it prepares to expand its fleet with the launch this week of Explora II, its second luxury ship, followed by four additional ships entering service from 2026 to 2028.