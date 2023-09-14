BRIX Marine delivers cutting-edge whale watching boat

Hard on the heels of handing over the research vessel Kaiao to the Pacific Whale Foundation in Hawaii, Port Angeles, Wash., based BRIX Marine recently delivered the whale watching boat Eagle to Allen Marine Whale Watching Tours in Alaska. While the 30-foot Kaiao is part of the BRIX Marine LabCat portfolio., the 48 foot long by 18 foot beam, 4818-HTC Eagle is the latest addition to the company’s PaxCat portfolio.

Photo: BRIX Marine

Designed in collaboration with Allen Marine Whale Watching Tours, the custom-built vessel is aimed at revolutionizing the whale watching experience in Sitka, Alaska.

Eagle offers an array of features tailored to elevate the whale watching journey. Constructed with 5086 alloy aluminum hull skins, the catamaran vessel is designed to deliver exceptional durability while navigating the dynamic Alaskan waters. Its extended T-transom with a webbed nylon gate ensures safe and comfortable access to the open seas, allowing passengers to immerse themselves in the captivating marine environment.

Photo: BRIX Marine

The vessel’s navigational and communications systems, includes Garmin GPSMAP 8612xsv MFD/Sonar, AIS Class B transponder, and a robust audio setup.

The vessel’s lightship weight of approximately 31,000 pounds, coupled and powered by Quad Suzuki 350hp engines, promises swift and smooth navigation, offering passengers the opportunity to witness marine life up close and personal. The spacious deck, framed on 26=in centers, provides unobstructed views and ample space for guests to move around comfortably.

Designed for optimal passenger experience, the 4818-HTC offers amenities that include an interior designed for both comfort and functionality, featuring Freedman Glitz seating for up to 49 passengers with armrests and convenient PFD storage beneath.

Photo: BRIX Marine

The main cabin has a full-width walk-through design, ensuring passengers can esily access different vantage points while enjoying the journey.

Safety and convenience are paramount on the 4818-HTC. Watertight bulkheads, watertight hinged hull access hatches, and an extensive bilge system equipped with float switches and high-water alarms guarantee a secure journey.