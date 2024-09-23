Wuchang opts for Schottel propulsion for OCV quartet

China’s Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group has chosen Schottel to supply a comprehensive propulsion concept for four new offshore construction vessels (OCVs) .

The 100 meter long vessels are being built to Salt Ship Design’s Salt 308 OCV design, a length of 100 meters, a beam of 23 meters, a draft of 6.5 meters and a deck area of 1,150 square meters.

The customer for the vessels, an undisclosed first-class European owner, will operate them in the traditional oil and gas industry as well as in the renewable energy industry such as wind power.

Schottel says that the propulsion system requirements are very specific due to the need to operate offshore at depths of up to 3,000 meters in complex sea conditions.

Schottel will supply two type SRP 610 DL Schottel Dynamic RudderPropellers and one type SRP-R 380 LSchottel Retractable RudderPropeller for each vessel, along with two type STT 6 Schottel TransverseThrusters

“We would like to thank all project partners for the confidence they have placed in Schottel to equip this series of OCVs with our thrusters,” says Roland Schwandt, deputy CEO of Schottel. “The propulsion package of five thrusters per vessel will provide the future operator with the very best technology available on the market for dynamic positioning in heavy duty offshore applications.”

The Schottel Dynamic RudderPropellers (SRP-D) will play an important role in the complete package, as an essential means for dynamic positioning. In addition to significantly increased propeller acceleration/deceleration and a high-speed azimuth steering system, the selected azimuth thrusters feature a compact design with an integrated prime mover (“embedded L-drive”) and an eight-degree tilted propeller shaft, resulting in less thruster-thruster and thruster-hull interaction. Each vessel will be equipped with two SRP 610 DL units with a propeller diameter of 3,200 mm and an input power of 2,700 kW.

The main propulsion will be supplemented by one type SRP-R 380 retractable rudder propeller in the bow of the vessel with a propeller diameter of 2,200 mm and an input power of 1,500kW, equivalent to the SRP-D mentioned above, driven by an integrated electric prime mover. The thruster, which is based on Schottel’s proven RudderPropeller technology, will be equipped with an 8° tilted propeller shaft for increased propulsion efficiency.

Two additional transverse thrusters in the bow with an input power of 2,050 kW provide even greater maneuverability during dynamic positioning. The propellers will have a diameter of 2,740 mm. To enhance the comfort of the crew, both Schottel STT 6s will be elastically mounted.