Wind Keeper becomes newest addition to the Cadeler fleet Written by Nick Blenkey









Copenhagen-headquartered offshore wind farm installation specialist Cadeler has taken delivery of its latest acquisition, the Wind Keeper, ahead of schedule and has aleady landed its first long-term firm contract with Vestas, for a three-year period commencing early in 2026.

Back in May, Cadeler reported that it had agreed to acquire the vessel, then called Boqiang 3060, from Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd, expanding its fleet and enhancing its capacity to meet the increasing global demand for offshore wind turbine operations & maintenance (O&M) services. It said then that it expected to take delivery of the vessel for a purchase price significantly below the vessel’s estimated replacement cost

Completed in 2024 and fitted with European equipment, including a Huisman main crane with a 2,200 t lifting capacity, Kongsberg’s DP2 dynamic positioning system, MAN-supplied engines and a Siemens propulsion system, the vessel is well suited for the global offshore O&M market, with 120-meter-long jack-up legs that will enable it to work on the most challenging offshore sites.

In conjunction with the Wind Keeper’s delivery, Cadeler has also signed a significant long-term contract with Vestas. The contract contemplates a firm period of three years with additional options of two and a half years in aggregate. The firm value of the contract to Cadeler is approximately EUR 210 million; if all options are exercised, the contract is expected to be worth in excess of EUR 380 million.

Wind Keeper will serve as a versatile service vessel, supporting both operations and maintenance (O&M) as well as transport and installation (T&I) tasks for Vestas across current and future offshore wind projects.

Wind Keeper departed China on route to Europe earlier in July, where, ahead of contract commencement in first quarter 2026, it will undergo tailored upgrades to enhance iy operational capacity and align her onboard capabilities with the rest of Cadeler’s fleet. The vessel will be equipped with seafastening for three sets of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines and will be upgraded to support installations in the growing 15 MW segment.

“This first contract for Wind Keeper is exactly why we made the strategic decision to acquire her,” said Cadeler CEO Mikkel Gleerup. ”We see increasing demand in Europe for flexible, high-performance vessels that can support both O&M and installation scopes, and she fits that profile perfectly. After a series of upgrades to enhance her capabilities, Wind Keeper will be ready to support our trusted partners from 2026. We’re proud to see our vision come to life and grateful to Vestas for the trust they’ve placed in us.”

“Wind Keeper brings immediate value to Cadeler’s fleet. Her dual capability across installation and service scopes makes her a key asset as we support the construction and long-term maintenance of offshore wind farms in the years ahead,” Gleerup added.