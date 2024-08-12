VIDEO: USCG carries out medevacs on two coasts

U.S. Coast Guard medevac teams were in action on two successive days — and on two coasts — this week.

Yesterday the U.S. Coast Guard released video showing the medevac of two men from a liftboat approximately 40 miles offshore from Marsh Island, La., Sunday. Today, the agency released a video showing the medevac of a 35-year-old male off the tugboat Cape Ann approximately 28 miles northwest of Eureka, Calif., on Monday.

The liftboat medevac response began at approximately 7:53 p.m., Sunday, wheb Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a notification from the liftboat Brazos that two men needed medical attention after the vessel had experienced a fire onboard.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to conduct the medevac.

The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the men aboard, and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The fire was extinguished and no pollution was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Brazos is operated by Belle Chasse, La.-based Laredo Offshore Services. More on the vessel HERE

TUGBOAT RESPONSE

The response to the incident off Eureka began whenCoast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders received a relayed call from the tugboat Cape Ann, stating that a crewmember was experiencing abdominal pain along with other serious symptoms at approximately 8:20 a.m.

Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders then coordinated the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and aircrew around 10:30 a.m.

The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the passenger into the helicopter, and transferred him to emergency medical services at Saint Joseph Hospital in Eureka around 11:50 a.m.