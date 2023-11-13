VIDEO: Oceantic emerges as offshore wind supply chain non-profit rebrands

The Business Network for Offshore Wind has adopted a new name: Oceantic Network. It says that the “rebranding reinforces the organization’s strategic commitment to convene stakeholders in all ocean-based sources of renewable power, leveraging members’ expertise and investments in developing offshore wind capabilities. “

“Changing our name is an opportunity to refresh our messages, introduce our organization to new potential members, and inspire more stakeholders to look to the oceans for efficient, reliable renewable energy,” said president and CEO Liz Burdock, . “Our new name—Oceantic Network—symbolizes the broadening of the network’s scope and strategy, extending our members’ leadership in offshore wind to encompass multiple sources of sustainable ocean power that build off of offshore wind.”

As Oceantic Network, the nonprofit organization will continue to host the annual International Partnering Forum (IPF) — the largest annual conference of offshore wind stakeholders in the Americas. Under the Oceantic Network banner, IPF will continue to convene federal and state agencies, manufacturers, workforce advocates, scientists, engineers and maritime operators that develop, harness and connect ocean clean energy.

“Our members recognize that the oceans—whose winds they have devoted a decade to harnessing—hold a far greater store of energy than previous generations ever imagined,” says Burdock. “In addition to the stronger, more sustained winds over the oceans, the ocean’s waves, tides, billions of surface acreage for gathering solar power, and the awesome innovations of green hydrogen all create new possibilities for economic activity, jobs, and abundant clean energy.”