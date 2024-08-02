Vard books order for new energy construction vessel (ECV)

There’s a growing interest in construction vessels that can serve both the offshore wind and oil and gas subsea construction markets. Now Wind Energy Construction A/S has placed an order with Fincantieri Group member Vard for an energy construction vessel (ECV) that will be built to a new design tailor-made for both the offshore wind and subsea market, including inspection, maintenance and repair of pipes, and construction and installation of infrastructure above and below sea level. The order includes an option for a second vessel.

Wind Energy Construction AS is a Norwegian company partly owned by the founders and owners of Norwind Offshore AS. This is the sixth vessel the owners of Norwind Offshore have contracted with Vard since October 2021. Like Vard, Norwind Offshore is based in Ålesund, Norway, and, as we noted when it placed its first order with Vard, was started by some long established players in the traditional offshore services sector,

“We are pleased to have, together with Vard, developed a new vessel category which will enable the development of renewable energy to an even greater extent,” says Norwind Offshore CEO Svein Leon Aure. “The concept builds on vessels within the construction market which we have previously built with Vard, and we feel confident that this will play an important role in the development of, among other things, offshore wind in the coming years.”

The new Vard 3 11 ECV design is intended to deliver the best possible station-keeping, maneuverability, and sea keeping and allows for flexible configuration depending on the specific operations the vessel will perform.

This is the first construction vessel that Vard will build with a motion-compensated gangway (walk-to-work) permanently installed. A walk-to-work electric controlled motion compensated (ECMC) gangway with integrated 3D compensated crane functionality will be installed. To expand capacities, especially in the growing renewables market, a movement-compensated offshore crane of 150 tons is also being installed.

Vard is a total provider on the energy construction vessel, delivering the design, building the hull, and outfitting, integrating and commissioning the ship for the customer.

Vard Group’s high tech subsidiary Vard Electro will provide comprehensive delivery of SeaQ equipment to enable sustainable solutions tailored for the vessel. This is includes SeaQ Power with a 1 MWh energy storage system, SeaQ shore connection for green port stays, SeaQ Bridge with full integration to all systems and an extensive SeaQ Communication package that includes network and entertainment systems.

The SeaQ Control system will have a new and innovative portable monitoring station that enhances the flexibility and accessibility of the operators to monitor and manage the maritime operations. This new tool is an integral part of the SeaQ IAS and SeaQ ePMS systems that enable digital solutions to be seamlessly shared within a cyber-proof network onboard and onshore.

Vard Interiors will deliver modern interior solutions and a green HVACR system, aiming to create a good living and working environment onboard the vessel.

“We are delighted that the people behind Norwind Offshore and Wind Energy Construction AS chose Vard when broadening their fleet of vessels, this time with their advanced energy construction vessel targeting both the promising oil & and gas subsea market as well as strengthening the foothold in the renewable offshore wind market,” said Torgeir Haugan, senior vice president sales and marketing at Vard.