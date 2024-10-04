USCG revises Safer Seas Act video and audio surveillance requirements Written by Nick Blenkey









The Offshore Marine Services Association (OMSA) is applauding the U.S. Coast Guard for amending its previously-issued Policy Letter to now allow for practical data-storage methods for the video and audio surveillance requirements of the Safer Seas Act.

The determination came after OMSA recommended that the USCG change its requirements to allow for motion- and voice-activated monitoring, instead of continuously recording cameras and microphones.

OMSA adds that its collaborative approach advances pragmatic safety and regulatory measures while prioritizing the well-being of mariners. This commitment to finding balanced solutions is integral to the shared, broader mission of fostering a safe and welcoming offshore environment.

The Safer Seas Act was passed in late 2022 and requires that offshore energy vessels have video and audio recording of all hallways, passageways, and common areas outside of crew member’s berths. The law requires the owners of these vessels to keep this footage for at least one year. For many offshore energy vessels, this means the installation of multiple and sometimes dozens of cameras and the retention of the data from these cameras for a year.

“OMSA is committed to finding workable solutions that protect mariners while avoiding unnecessary and burdensome costs,” says Aaron Smith, President of OMSA. “Requiring vessel operators to keep thousands of hours of footage of empty hallways protects no one. In fact, such large data files can become corrupted and unviewable.”

“As we have said in our letter to the Coast Guard in January, OMSA and OMSA members fully support the aim of the Safer Seas Act. We believe the solutions in the updated policy letter will allow the industry to implement effective surveillance systems,” Smith added.

OMSA’s adopted recommendations on video and audio surveillance requirements will result in a 90% reduction in data storage requirements, significantly reducing the financial burden on vessel owners. Despite the reduced data load, the system ensures robust security and monitoring, maintaining the necessary safeguards to protect mariners and deter wrongful behavior.

“I appreciate the way that OMSA members went about working with our partners in the Coast Guard, mariner advocates, and victim advocates in advancing this change,” said Smith. “At no point did OMSA members attempt to arbitrarily carve themselves out of the camera requirement or any other Safer Seas Act requirement or tell the USCG they shouldn’t enforce the requirement. Instead, OMSA members found a workable solution that protects mariners and meets the statutory requirements.”

“We take pride in the contributions of American mariners and look forward to continued collaboration with the USCG to strengthen the industry, support American energy, and protect our American workforce,” concluded Smith.