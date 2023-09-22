Tidewater in global value agreement with Caterpillar

Offshore services giant Tidewater Inc. [NYSE: TDW] has executed a Global Value Agreement (GVA) with Caterpillar covering its worldwide fleet of over 200 OSVs that operate in more than 60 countries.

Caterpillar says that its GVAs ensure comprehensive parts, service, monitoring and maintenance support to help reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and increase uptime and availability. Tidewater will benefit from having a dedicated Caterpillar fleet manager to identify the most effective, efficient maintenance intervals for improved service planning and quick parts availability. Predictive analytics and 24/7 digital Cat engine monitoring will allow Tidewater to track assets’ locations, operating hours, fuel levels, and overall utilization for data-driven efficiency cost improvements. Caterpillar says that pairing consistent, dependable global support with innovative digital enhancements will help promote greater efficiency for more than 400 of Tidewater’s Cat engines, increasing vessel uptime.

“Working with Caterpillar Marine under this global agreement enables us to enhance maintenance and operational support while continuing to deliver on our goals for safe and reliable operations. We are teaming up with leading global marine equipment providers such as Caterpillar to establish the highest, most technologically advanced and most carbon friendly marine engine operating standards,” said Tidewater COO David Darling.

“The Global Value Agreement is aligned with Caterpillar and Tidewater’s vision for superior support and exceptional service for Tidewater’s global OSV fleet. Our fleet management, digital tools and world-class dealer network will enable Tidewater vessels to achieve the highest level of operational performance,” commented Brad Johnson, vice president of Caterpillar Marine.