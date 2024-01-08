Strategic Marine wins order for fourth-generation FCB

Brunei’s Amarco Sdn Bhd has placed an order for a fourth-generation fast crew boat (FCB) with Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine. The 42-meter vessel has a power installation that incorporates triple Baudouin 12M26.3 engines coupled with ZF 3050 transmissions to give it speeds of over 27.5 knots and additional features include an external FIFI system and an oil dispersant system, enhancing the vessel’s capabilities for firefighting and oil clean-up operations.

The shipbuilding contract provides for the fourth-generation FCB to be ready for later installation of a gyro stabilizer and a motion-compensated gangway. It will also be prepared for installation of a plug and play hybrid system that will enable it to undertake certain operating profiles entirely on battery power alone.

Maneuverability is enhanced with a single bow thruster and auto trimming interceptors, providing the captain with intuitive control over the entire vessel.

The generation-four FCB is also outfitted with cruise like interior, featuring larger windows, reclining chairs with tray tables and USB charging for all its passengers.

“We are delighted and honored to be selected for this prestigious project with Amarco Sdn Bhd which will serve the demanding Bruneian offshore oil and gas sector,” said Strategic Marine CEO Chan Eng Yew. “We thank them for their trust in us and look forward to the deployment of the vessel later in 2024.”

“We are excited to be working with Strategic Marine on this project and confident that the new vessel will contribute to our fleet operations,” said Amarco Sdn Bhd chairman Ariffin Masrah. “We look forward to her completion and her deployment in Brunei’s waters.”