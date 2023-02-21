Strategic Marine inks four-CTV MOU with U.K.-based operator

Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with U.K. based Purus Wind subsidiary HST Marine covering the construction of three Brevity-class offshore wind crew transfer vessels. The MOU will see the parties now negotiate on a vessel building contract for the Chartwell Marine-designed 27 meter catamarans.

The Brevity-class CTV is part of Chartwell Marine’s new offshore wind support vessel range and is specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of the market. Strategic has already booked a contract to build three of the vessels for a client in the Asian market.

The high-powered CTV features enhanced maneuverability and stability due to its signature hull form optimization. This also ensures cost-effective and low-emissions operation via its hybrid systems, a growing requirement of the offshore wind industry and marine decarbonization efforts.

The vessel has a capacity of up to 32 personnel. Multiple crew configurations enable flexibility in space planning and enhance comfort and crew welfare during long offshore stays.

Acquired by Purus Marine in 2022 and now part of its offshore wind business Purus Wind, HST Marine has been rapidly expanding its current fleet of vessels. Its decision to work with Strategic on the Brevity newbuilds comes hard on the heels of its signing a contract with the Singapore shipyard for the construction of four hybrid BMT design StratCat 27 CTVs.“We have been impressed with Strategic Marine when working on our exciting new hybrid CTV project and really hope to conclude a mutually favorable agreement soon,” said Tom Nevin, CEO of HST Marine and business head of Purus Wind. “This is just the latest example of how we are working with specialized partners to grow our fleet of low carbon vessels for supporting offshore wind operations which in addition to CTVs, also includes expanding our fleet of hybrid C/SOVs.”