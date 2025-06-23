Strategic delivers another Gen 4 fast crew boat

Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine reports that it has successfuly delivered TMS Tah Muang, the latest 42-meter Gen 4 fast crew boat (FCB) to join the growing fleet of Bangkok-headquartered Truth Maritime Services (TMS), a subsidiary of Thailand’s Prima Marine Group.

This is the fourth high-performance vessel delivered by Strategic Marine to TMS since 2024, following the earlier handovers of TMS Ranod, TMS Raman, and most recently, TMS Chana.

Purpose-built to meet the operational needs of offshore energy clients in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the fourth generation TMS Tah Muang is equipped with advanced capabilities to ensure safe, efficient crew transfers and support services in challenging offshore environments.

TMS continues to play a critical role in the offshore petroleum sector, operating a growing fleet that now includes 18 crew boats and two 300-passenger accommodation barges. The addition of TMS Tah Muang further enhances its ability to support exploration, production, and maintenance operations with greater efficiency and reliability.

“We are pleased to deliver TMS Tah Muang to our valued partner Truth Maritime Services,” said Strategic Marine CEO Chan Eng Yew. “This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to providing dependable, high-performance vessels that contribute meaningfully to our clients’ operational success. We sincerely thank TMS and Prima Marine Group for their trust and continued partnership.”