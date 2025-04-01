Steerprop solutions selected for FSV set to operate in harsh Canadian offshore conditions Written by Nick Blenkey









The new field support vessel (FSV) being built by Crist S.A. in Gdynia, Poland, to operate on the Grand Banks off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (see earlier story), will feature a full propulsion scope from Rauma, Finland-based Steerprop.

Vessel operating conditions on the Grand Banks are extremely challenging due to heavy seas, fog and icebergs. This emphasizes the importance of the ship’s propulsion thrusters in maintaining dynamic positioning and facilitating safe and reliable operations. Steerprop’s capabilities in providing this level of efficiency were cited as being important considerations in the contract award.

“This project underlines our strengths and expertise in enabling vessels to cope effectively with challenging operations in demanding conditions,” saidJuho Rekola, director sales and project management at Steerprop. “Maneuverability is critical in these circumstances, and our fit-for-purpose solutions ensure reliability and safety when it is needed the most.”

The vessel is on order for DOF Group ASA. It is expected to enter service in the first half

of 2027.

Steerprop’s advanced thruster solutions feature a 100 tonne bollard pull, DP3 capabilities and Ice Class 1A ratings.

The full Steerprop scope includes two azimuth thrusters for main propulsion, two tunnel

thrusters and a retractable thruster. Steerprop will also provide condition monitoring

services and seal wear monitoring for the shaft seals. Deliveries of the equipment will

commence in summer 2025.

The 110-meter long vessel, based on the MMC Ship Design and Marine Consulting Ltd.

995L SBC hull design, will be owned and operated by DOF Group ASA, The ship is

designed to accommodate 164 personnel.