ST Engineering opts for Kongsberg design for new walk-to-work OSV Written by Nick Blenkey









Kongsberg Maritime is to supply the design and integrated equipment package for a new walk-to-work offshore service vessel (OSV), to be built by ST Engineering Marine in Singapore for an undisclosed leading oil & gas company.

The 97-meter OSV will be built to Kongsberg Maritime UT 5520 design. It will accommodate 106 people and features a motion-compensated gangway to enable safe transfer of personnel to and from offshore installations.

The new design is a further development of Kongsberg Maritime’s extensive range of vessel types for the offshore energy market. It builds on recent experience with the successful UT5519DE CSOVs (commissioning service operation vessel), which are deployed on offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

Designed for oil and gas operations, the OSV will have an endurance of up to nine weeks away from shore, compared to a CSOV industry standard of four weeks.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by ST Engineering Marine to supply our latest UT5520 vessel design and an extensive range of Kongsberg Maritime technology for this new vessel,” said Per Kristian Furø, sales director – ship design, Kongsberg Maritime. “Our design teams have drawn on our extensive know-how from decades of offshore operations, to provide a vessel that is optimized for long-distance offshore operations, where efficiency, operational reliability, safety and crew comfort are key considerations.”