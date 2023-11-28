Solstad books new contracts in Australia

Following divestiture of its PSV fleet to Tidewater, Skudeneshavn, Norway, based Solstad Offshore ASA is in the midst of a refinancing that you can read all about here.

Meantime, the company reported today that two of its vessels have been awarded contracts in Australia.

The CSV Normand Australis has been contracted by a subsea contractor for a minimum of 150-days firm, with options to extend thereafter. The contract will commence during fourth quarter 2023.

Additionally, says Solstad Offshore, the large AHTS Normand Sirius has been contracted by an international energy company for a minimum period of 160-days to support a drilling campaign offshore Western Australia.

The contract will commence in second quarter 2024, and the client has options to extend the contract by a further 250 days beyond the firm contract period.