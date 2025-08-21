Seaward Services’ Seaward Endeavor now available for operations in international waters Written by Nick Blenkey









Hornblower Group member Seaward Services Inc. reports that its multi-purpose offshore supply vessel M/V Seaward Endeavor is now available for extended international operations following its approval by the United States Coast Guard for expanded authority to operate in international waters.

The Seaward Endeavor and its sister ship, Seaward Explorer ,(previously the California Responder and Pacific Responder) were acquired by the Hornblower Group in 2022 (see earlier story) and were converted from oil spill response vessels to serve as industry-leading multi-purpose offshore vessels.

The vessels were built at the VT Halter Marine shipyard and delivered in 1992 and 1993 respectively to the Marine Spill Response Company (MSRC)

Measuring in at 208 feet LOA, the vessels’ unique specifications allow them to provide niche maritime support to a variety of operations, including both long-haul operations and short-term, near coastal charters.

The Seaward Endeavor is currently stationed on the U.S. East Coast, the Seaward Endeavor is now positioned to support operations beyond domestic waters, including in Bermuda, the Caribbean, Central America, and other international regions.

With this expanded capability and international waters authorization, the Seaward Endeavor, which is currently available for charter, can now offer her full-suite of services—AUV/UUV launch and recovery, survey operations, and logistics support—for domestic and international clients around the globe.

The Seaward Explorer is currently undergoing the same approval process and is expected to be available for international support in the greater Pacific later this summer.

Each vessel is equipped with two 20-ton cranes fore and aft that allow the ship to retrieve, deploy, and hoist with flexibility in a variety of settings. Plus, two RHIB davits mean they can quickly, safely, and easily deploy and recover the ship’s small boats or another support vessel of the charterer’s choosing. Additionally, the Seaward Explorer is equipped with a 20-ton A-frame for enhanced over-the-side capabilities. A strategic assortment of powerful deck equipment also presents endless applications for at-sea operations.

“This is an exciting development for our crew and our customers across the globe,” said Brendan Smith, president at Seaward Services. “These vessels are now even more versatile assets for international survey, research, and logistic missions and we look forward to bringing their capabilities to both domestic and international projects.”

“The process to secure these updates was rigorous and detail-oriented, highlighting Seaward’s ability to collaborate effectively with naval architects, ABS, DNV, and the USCG to manage critical documentation,” added Smith. “Whether supporting operations in international waters or navigating complex maritime regulatory processes, Seaward continues to be a trusted maritime provider that brings this same level of diligence and service to every project.”