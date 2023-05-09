Podcast: Jones Walker on seaman status impacts to the offshore space Written by Heather Ervin









In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Sara Kuebel and Grady Hurley of law firm Jones Walker to discuss vessel and seaman status in the offshore maritime space.

In today’s episode, Sara, Grady and Marine Log Editor in Chief Heather Ervin will review seaman status and how this impacts insurance and indemnities and regulation, go over the test for vessel status, and talk about how it may translate to floating wind platforms and support vessels.