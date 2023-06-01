OSV operator uses Spinergie solution to address carbon intensity Written by Nick Blenkey









SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SMHI] is using a carbon emissions monitoring solution from Paris-headquartered maritime software as a service (SaaS) provider Spinergie to baseline the carbon intensity of its OSV fleet. Currently, IMO’s CII regulation only apply to vessels of over 5,000 gross tonnes. While most of its fleet fall below this threshold, SEACOR Marine is committed to improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions across the fleet and has worked with Spinergie to create a CII calculation that could be applied across the OSV market.

Spinergie’s digital platform, Smart Fleet Management, applies a methodology that calculates CII for each activity mode of a vessel. By consolidating these ratings using standardized utilization weighting, the method isolates the influence of varying operating profiles and utilization rates found across the offshore industry to provide a true baseline. Without this, says Spinergie, the CII scores become moving targets primarily influenced by changing market conditions, masking any true improvements or setbacks.

The CII data may also assist SEACOR Marine’s customers in their own emission reporting (such as Scope III emissions), and help improve the fuel efficiency of vessel operations, reducing fuel costs and related carbon emissions.

As of March 31, 2023, SEACOR Marine owned and operated 59 support vessels with an average age of nine years, of which six are battery hybrid PSVs with an average age of four years.

By integrating data sources like noon reports, equipment sensors, positioning systems, weather, crewing, and charter party data, users of Spinergie’s Smart Fleet Management have complete visibility into their operations. Coupled with emissions metrics, SEACOR Marine can now evaluate the underlying operational drivers behind its direct emissions offshore. This includes the influence of speed, cargo, crews, weather, and operating requirements from charterers.

Implementing the Smart Fleet Management platform has allowed SEACOR Marine to observe the environmental impact of its fleet and to use the platform’s data to arrive at a carbon intensity number as a baseline for further improvements.

SEACOR Marine and Spinergie believe that collaboration with other industry participants is essential for driving change at scale. The two companies are actively engaging industry organizations to share the approach and drive consensus on emissions measurement practices in the offshore industry.

“An impactful maritime sustainability program starts with an accurate emissions baseline,” says Patrick Sanguily, Spinergie General Manager, Americas. “The multitude of factors influencing your emissions profile can make progress elusive without the right tools in place. We are pleased to work with a company committed to making tangible results without waiting for regulatory pressure.”

“SEACOR Marine is committed to providing an energy-efficient fleet focusing on environmentally sustainable practices that meet the needs of our customers,” said Kyle Pemberton, Manager of Engineering, SEACOR Marine. “We believe that data from our vessels is a critical component of this effort. Harnessing this data, presenting and applying it in a meaningful manner, remains one of SEACOR Marine’s top sustainability focused initiatives. Spinergie’s Smart Fleet Management platform provides us with the visibility and insights needed for the continuous improvement of the sustainability and safety of our operations.”