Ulstein to retrofit 2024-built CSOV Olympic Notos for oil and gas contract Written by Nick Blenkey









Underscoring the flexibility of today’s large offshore service vessels, Ulstein Verft has signed a contract to retrofit a recently delivered offshore wind vessel, the Olympic Notos, for operations supporting unmanned oil and gas installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

This project will provide extensive work for the Ulsteinvik, Norway, shipyard.

Olympic Notos is a state-of-the-art, hybrid-powered CSOV (commissioning service operation vessel) based on the Ulstein SX222 design. It was built by Ulstein Verft and delivered to Fosnavåg, Norway, headquartered Olympic Group in 2024. Since delivery, the vessel has been in continuous operation, demonstrating exceptional fuel efficiency and receiving outstanding feedback from major offshore wind clients. Customers particularly highlight the vessel’s unique combination of comfort, operability, and efficiency—both in terms of fuel consumption and operational performance.

The vessel will now be repurposed as a walk-to-work (W2W) vessel for unmanned production platforms on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, where Olympic has secured a five-year charter contract with AkerBP. The ship will be modified to meet the specifications and requirements for servicing unmanned installations on the Norwegian shelf.

The Olympic Notos is specially designed for low emissions, high operability, and excellent living conditions—ideal for year-round operations in the challenging conditions of the North Sea. The gangway will remain permanently connected to the platform as long as personnel are on board the installation, and the W2W solution will also serve as the primary evacuation route.

“We have worked closely with Olympic since January 2025, leading up to the contract signing, to ensure the vessel meets the specifications and requirements for this type of mission,” says Marita Myrvågnes, area sales manager aftermarket at Ulstein Verft.

The extensive retrofit is already underway, with design work led by Ulstein Design & Solutions. Throughout the autumn, Ulstein Verft will prefabricate components for use in the project. The conversion is scheduled to take place at the beginning of 2026, and the Olympic Notos is expected to be ready for offshore operations by spring 2026.