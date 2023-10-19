Seatrium delivers Whale FPU for Shell GoM project

Singapore-based Seatrium Limited has successfully delivered the Whale Floating Production Unit (FPU), for deployment in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, under a contract awarded by Shell Offshore Inc. in November 2019.

The Whale deep water development is in the Alaminos Canyon Block 773 and is adjacent to the Shell-operated Silvertip field, approximately 10 miles from the Shell-operated Perdido platform and approximately 200 miles southwest of Houston, with the Whale FPU being located in more than 8,600 feet of water and serving 15 oil producing wells.

Seatrium says that completion of the Whale FPU, on-time and within budget, underscores its strong track record and leadership as a global player with deep engineering expertise.

The FPU consists of a topside module and a four-column semi-submersible floating hull (of over 22,000 tonnes). The integration of the FPU’s topside and hull was accomplished in a milestone single lift using the shipyard’s Goliath twin cranes with a combined 30,000-tonne lifting capacity and a 100-meter hook height.

Seatrium says that the Whale project reflects its continuous efforts for improvement and innovation which have resulted inover two million man-hours saved and a 30% reduction in hull and topside integration time. It adds that the project scores 96% on international standards for health, safety, and environment and complies with the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers1 (IOGP) 577 standards as well as the U.S Coast Guards statutory requirements.

The hull structure of the Whale FPU was fabricated in Seatrium’s state-of-the-art steel fabrication facility, powered by renewable solar energy, resulting in reduced carbon emissions during the construction process.

“We are delighted to have successfully delivered the Whale FPU project, which marks a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to expand our footprint in the offshore market,” said Seatrium CEO Chris Ong. “We are committed to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions for a diverse range of offshore and marine applications. Our successful delivery of the Whale FPU project is a testament to our capabilities and expertise.”