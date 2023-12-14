Organizational changes at Seadrill

As previously announced, offshore driller Seadrill Limited (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) has decided to close its London, England, office and consolidate its corporate office in Houston. Someone who won’t be making the move is Seadrill’s executive vice president and chief operating & technology officer, Leif Nelson, who instead will be departing the company.

In connection with Nelson’s departure, Seadrill has promoted Marcel Wieggers to senior vice president – operations, reporting directly to president and CEO Simon Johnson.

Wieggers, who has been with Seadrill since 2009, most recently serving as vice president – operations, has a resume that includes working as a roustabout and a toolpusher prior to his management career.