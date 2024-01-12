Jumbo Offshore awarded FPSO mooring pre-installation contract

Jumbo Offshore Installation Contractors B.V. has been awarded a contract by MODEC Guyana Inc. for the pre-installation of the mooring spread of the FPSO Errea Wittu, which will be located offshore Guyana.

The FPSO Errea Wittu will have the capacity to store 2 million barrels of oil. It will produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, and water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day. MODEC was authorized to proceed with the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope for the FPSO in May 2023, following a final investment decision on the project by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its co-venturers.

Offshore Frontier Solution Pte. Ltd., a MODEC joint venture with Toyo Engineering Corporation, launched in August 2022, will be responsible for the engineering, procurement,and construction of the FPSO based on MODEC’s M350TM newbuild hull. The FPSO will have a topside designed to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day and produced water capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

The FPSO mooring system will be supplied by SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC Group company, and consists of a total of nineteen mooring legs.

HEAVY LIFT CONSTRUCTION VESSEL

Jumbo Offshore, which is part of the Schiedam, Netherlands, headquartered Jumbo Maritime Group, will be using its heavy lift construction vessel Fairplayer on the project. Simplifying the logistics involved, use of the vessel will allow the transport and installation of the 19 suction anchors, 8,800 meters of chain sections and 43,168 meters of polyester rope used in the mooring spread in the minimal amount of installation voyages,.

Igor Rijnberg, head of sales and business development subsea at Jumbo Offshore, said, “The Jumbo Offshore team is very grateful to MODEC for this opportunity. We will use the extensive deep-water mooring installation experience gained over the last years to deliver a reliable, smart and efficient project execution.”

Brian Boutkan, manager of commerce at Jumbo Offshore, said, “On behalf of the entire team, we are very much looking forward to undertaking this project. MODEC can count on Jumbo Offshore’s total commitment to providing a safe and reliable execution. As always, we will be approaching this project as a partner to our client, working in close collaboration with MODEC to ensure the outcome entirely meets their expectations.”