Joint resolution scraps rule seen as hindering offshore energy development

In a move applauded by Secretary of the Interior Doug Bergum as fostering offshore energy development, President Trump last week signed S.J.Res.11, a joint resolution disapproving the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s rule titled “Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources.”

The BOEM rule, published under the previous administration on Sept. 3, 2024, mandated that all new oil and gas leaseholders on the Outer Continental Shelf submit archaeological reports in previously unsurveyed areas where operations proposed seafloor disturbing activities. This requirement imposed compliance costs on energy producers.

“Focusing on innovation over regulation to solve the nation’s challenges is allowing us to smartly expand American energy and make our world cleaner and safer by selling energy to our friends and allies versus them having to buy it from our adversaries,” said Secretary Doug Burgum.

Following President Trump’s national energy emergency declaration in February, Secretary Burgum implemented directives to reverse the withdrawal of Outer Continental Shelf areas from oil and gas leasing initiated by the previous administration.

“Getting offshore lease sales to be regular, predictable, and at a level that allows us to maintain energy production in our country is a minimum standard for us,” Secretary Burgum said. “Offshore energy development is a vital component of our national security and a critical driver of American prosperity.”

The Department of the Interior manages almost 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf, and under Secretary Burgum’s leadership, it remains dedicated to following the law when it comes to lease sales. Offshore drilling operations managed by the Department produced more than 667 million barrels of oil in fiscal year 2024 accounting for approximately 14% of all domestic oil production.

At his confirmation hearing, Secretary Burgum underscored that offshore drilling plays a crucial role in the nation’s economy, noting that the United States has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to develop energy resources “better, cleaner and safer than anyone else.”

Under the joint resolution enacted by President Trump and by operation of the Congressional Review Act, the Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources rule has no force or effect. BOEM plans to effectuate changes to the Code of Federal Regulations in a Federal Register Notice in the coming days.