C-Innovation wins new multi-year BP IMR contract

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) affiliate C-Innovation has signed a new three-year contract with BP for field development, and inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) work.

The contract, which has options for two one-year extensions, is for the provision of two subsea construction vessels, C-Constructor and M/V Holiday, and access to a vast fleet of specialized subsea and supply vessels. It also includes project management, engineering, equipment, logistics, and port services. The C-Constructor and Holiday are both light construction vessels, each equipped with 150-tonne subsea cranes and two Schilling UHD work class ROVs .

The multi-year commitment of two dedicated IMR construction vessels is another major milestone in the longstanding relationship between both parties that underlines C-I’s industry leading capability to provide tailored offshore service packages to meet its clients’ needs.

Ryan Combs, C-I’s BP program manager, said, “This multi-year contract in the Gulf of Mexico secures the C-Constructor and Holiday to support a diverse array of subsea activities including construction, inspection, survey and decommissioning projects. C-I will act as the contracting lead from front end engineering to offshore execution. A crucial factor in winning this award is C-I’s access and integration of the unmatched resources available within the ECO family of companies. This new award is the continuation of a well-established relationship with BP and demonstrates our ability to deliver on our commitments and continuously improve our services year after year.”