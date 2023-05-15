C-Innovation completes its 46th well intervention

Houston-headquartered C-Innovation (C-I), an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, has completed its 46th well intervention in the Gulf of Mexico.

C-I, a leading specialist in providing turnkey intervention services for the global subsea industry, also successfully completed three new riserless zone perforations, an industry first in both deepwater and high-pressure operations.

The C-I intervention program provides increased efficiency along with faster response times for emergent situations through the quick mobilization and deployment of a vessel. C-I specializes in downhole operations, including production injection and integrity logging, caliper measurements, and setting water shut-off and zone bypass plugs. With more well intervention operations planned for 2023, C-I has played a pivotal role in increasing output for operators in the Gulf of Mexico.

“We are very proud to be a part of increasing oil production in this challenging geo-political climate,” said George Wilson, riserless light well intervention project manager at C-Innovation. “Riserless interventions on vessels offer both time and cost advantages over riser interventions. C-I’s program offers the added benefit of dedicated dock space with advanced fluid tracking for faster between-well maintenance.”

C-I’s intervention program, which made its debut in 2017, has performed 31 hydraulic interventions and 15 mechanical interventions. The mechanical interventions included a total of 85 successful wireline runs, both e-line and slickline. C-I recently completed its longest mechanical intervention on board the vessel, Island Venture. With 79 days offshore, the operation included 22 e-line and slickline runs, as well as 22,205 barrels of fluid pumped into the well.

“C-I is a fully integrated service provider for our clients,” said Wilson. “Our turnkey solutions for well interventions alleviate the hassle of coordinating and managing the multitude of subcontractors needed to address complex jobs.”