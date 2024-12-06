BOEM announces next steps for Gulf oil and gas leasing program Written by Nick Blenkey









The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced the availability of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Regional Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Oil and Gas Lease Sales Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

In December 2023, the Department of the Interior published the 2024-2029 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program, which includes only three oil and gas lease sales in the GOM over the next five years.

According to BOEM, the program “balances the nation’s energy security and climate goals while also identifying the fewest oil and gas lease sales for a five-year program in history. The program does not include any lease sales in Atlantic, Pacific and Alaskan waters. The Inflation Reduction Act prohibits BOEM from issuing a lease for offshore wind development unless the agency has offered at least 60 million acres for oil and gas leasing on the OCS in the previous year. This significantly reduced number of oil and gas lease sales from past leasing programs will enable the United States to meet its energy needs and continue the rapid and accelerating transition to clean energy.”

The Programmatic EIS is expected to inform the decision for the first GOM oil and gas lease sale proposed in the leasing program. It is also expected to be used and supplemented as appropriate for decisions on future proposed GOM lease sales. In addition, the Programmatic EIS would be used to support post-lease site and activity-specific OCS oil and gas related analyses and approvals. BOEM will make the final Programmatic EIS available to the public at least 30 days prior to the issuance of any decision.

Section 18 of the OCS Lands Act authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to establish a schedule of lease sales for a five-year period by balancing specific factors of OCS regions and selecting the size, timing and location of OCS lease sales that best meet regional and national energy needs and considers the impact of oil and gas exploration on the marine, coastal and human environments.

The Notice of Availability will publish in the Federal Register in the coming days, starting a 45-day comment period.

NOIA COMMENTS

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito issued the following statement after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released the Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico:

“We are pleased to see BOEM finally moving forward with the next step toward the first Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sale of the 2024-2029 offshore leasing program,” commented Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA). “This is not just about securing a lease sale in 2025; it’s about affirming the Gulf’s pivotal role in bolstering our energy security, driving economic growth, and enhancing our geopolitical strength.

“While this advancement is welcome, we believe this process should have been initiated concurrently with the development of the full 2024-2029 Leasing Program to avoid delays in oil and gas leasing activities. The Gulf of Mexico is more than just an energy source; it’s a cornerstone of economic stability, energy innovation, job creation, and environmental stewardship. The Gulf of Mexico oil and gas program shines as the primary funding mechanism for conservation and recreation efforts, including funding for our treasured national parks.

“As we look forward to this lease sale, NOIA stresses the importance of maximizing available acreage. The Gulf’s strategic value lies in its capacity to deliver energy efficiently, support thousands of American jobs, and offer a pathway to lower carbon energy solutions on a global scale. Oil production from the Gulf of Mexico is recognized by various independent studies to be among the lowest-carbon intensive barrels in the world. It’s clearly better to produce our energy from the Gulf of Mexico than for the global market to rely upon foreign sources with higher emissions and weaker environmental performance.

“Furthermore, we urge Congress and the incoming administration to reassess the limited schedule of only three lease sales in the current offshore program and take steps to restore our leasing program to bolster investment in U.S. projects. A more robust schedule would better reflect the Gulf’s indispensable role in our energy landscape and support both energy development and environmental stewardship. NOIA is committed to working with all stakeholders to advocate for policies that uphold the Gulf of Mexico as a key pillar in energy security, economic progress, and total U.S. energy leadership.”