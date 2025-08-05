Windward Offshore wins its first CSOV contracts

Hamburg-headquartered Windward Offshore reports that it has won its first charter contracts for the two purpose-built Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), Windward Athens and Windward Paris. For this project, the vessels will be deployed specifically to support operations and maintenance (O&M) activities.

The agreements were finalized last month with Aberdeen-headquartered North Star and will see the two companies partner to jointly support RWE’s offshore wind operations in the United Kingdom and Germany. The Windward Athens will commence service in winter 2025 within RWE’s German offshore wind farms, located north of the island of Helgoland, while the Windward Paris is scheduled to begin operations in summer 2026 at the Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm off the British coast.

Built at Vard’s shipyards in Romania and Norway, the vessels represent the latest generation of CSOVs, equipped with ultra-low-emission technologies, battery hybrid systems and smart automation to reduce environmental impact. Each vessel is fitted with an Ampelmann W-Type walk-to-work gangway, 7 tonne motion-compensated 3D- crane and accommodations for up to 120 personnel, ensuring safe and efficient offshore logistics even under challenging weather conditions.

“These first charter agreements for Windward are a fantastic proof that the industry honors Windward’s forward-thinking service approach and our commitment to supporting the growing offshore wind sector through strong partnerships,” said Dr. Benjamin Vordemfelde, managing director of Windward Offshore. “Together with North Star and RWE, we are laying the groundwork for safe, reliable, and sustainable offshore operations.”

“Following the award of two long-term CSOV charters with RWE for the Grampian Eagle and the Grampian Kestrel, we’re pleased to be working with Windward Offshore, who will provide two vessels to front-run operations until our ships are available by the end of 2026,” said North Star CEO Gitte Gard Talmo. “This interim solution is a strong example of cross-industry collaboration, ensuring continuity and a shared focus on safe, efficient, and future-ready offshore operations. Thanks to everyone involved for their commitment in moving this project forward.”