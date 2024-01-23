Windward Offshore ups its Vard CSOV order to four ships Written by Nick Blenkey









Windward Offshore has exercised an option under a contract placed with Fincantieri’s Norwegian-based Vard subsidiary in October last year and has added two additional hybrid commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) to the two booked in the original contract.

Windward Offshore is a new consortium led by the Rickmers family’s SeaRenergy Group, the offshore wind services arm of its Asian Spirit Steamship Company (ASSC). Other consortium members are Blue Star Group, Diana Shipping Inc., and SeraVerse.

“Windward Offshore is pleased to announce the execution of the options for two further VARD 4 19 CSOVs, expanding our initial two vessel order to four vessels, and continuing our trusted relationship with Vard,” said Windward Offshore managing director Benjamin Vordemfelde. “All of our vessels are designed to be equipped with the latest eco-friendly technologies with the goal of minimizing environmental impact and offering the highest safety standards to ensure safe and sustainable offshore operations.”

The VARD 4 19 design is a highly flexible all-round platform for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability.

The 87.5-meter vessels have a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. To achieve energy-efficient and smart operations at sea, with the goal of reducing fuel consumption, the vessels will be outfitted with a comprehensive SeaQ package from Vard Electro that includes systems and solutions for power, control, bridge, and communications. Vard Interiors is delivering HVAC-R and interior concepts.

The vessels are prepared for operation on green methanol and will provide accommodations for 120 persons on board.

“We are proud that Windward Offshore has chosen to use their option today on additional vessels.,” said Vard CEO Alberto Maestrini. “Vard’s slogan is ‘Built on trust’ and Windward taking this opportunity to already contract new vessels, shows that Vard is trusted in the market to build high quality specialized vessels on time and budget. We look forward to the continuous collaboration with Windward.”

All four vessels are designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. For two vessels, the hulls will be built in one of VARD’s shipyards in Romania, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway, the other two will be delivered from Vard’s shipyard in Vung Tau, Vietnam. They will support energy majors globally in constructing, commissioning, and maintaining offshore wind parks.

The first two hybrid CSOVs will be delivered in third quarter 2025 and first quarter 2026, the other two vessels are scheduled for delivery in the second and third quarters of 2026.

