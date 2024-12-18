Windward Offshore names key suppliers for its CSOV quartet

Hamburg-headquartered Windward Offshore has released details of some of the key suppliers selected for the four hybrid, green methanol ready, commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) under construction for it at Fincantieri’s Norwegian subsidiary Vard.

Windward Offshore is a new consortium led by the Rickmers family’s SeaRenergy Group, the offshore wind services arm of its Asian Spirit Steamship Company. With four vessels currently under construction – two in Norway and two in Vietnam – Windward Offshore says that it is “leveraging a network of trusted partners to ensure its fleet reflects the highest standards of performance, safety, and sustainability.”

The contracts with these key suppliers were finalized during the design and planning phases of the project

Ampelmann will supply motion-compensated gangways for all four CSOVs. The company has sucessfully facilitated over 10 million safe personnel transfers worldwide, along with millions of kilograms of cargo lifted to offshore structures. The company will deliver four electric-powered W-type systems to Windward Offshore, each equipped with a motion-compensated lifting function. Ampelmann’s extensive experience will also be leveraged in training personnel, ensuring optimal operation and safety standards, globally.

Seaonics has been chosen to supply 3D motion-compensated cranes with a 7-ton 3D capacity for the fleet. These electric-driven cranes, known for their reliability and proven performance, will enhance the operational capabilities of Windward Offshore’s vessels.

MAN Energy Solutions will supply the main engines for the CSOVs. MAN ES was selected based on its proven track record and the positive experiences Windward’s shareholders have had with the maker. The engines are designed to be able to run on methanol from the time of delivery, reflecting Windward Offshore’s commitment to environmentally friendly operations. MAN’s global service and spare part network further solidifies its selection as a key supplier.

ScanReach will enhance onboard safety with its innovative wireless connectivity mesh node system. The “ConnectPOB” location management service will enable real-time tracking of all personnel on board, significantly improving response times during emergencies or muster activities. This technology represents a major step forward in the digitalization of the maritime industry, aligning with Windward Offshore’s focus on safety and innovation.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2025, with the remaining three vessels to follow in 2026.

Technical specifications: