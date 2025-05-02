VIDEO: Two North Star CSOVs are now alongside the quay at Vard Langsten Written by Nick Blenkey









Two advanced commissioning service and operations vessels (CSOVs) under construction for Aberdeen, Scotland-headquartered North Star are now alongside the quay at the Vard Langsten shipyard in Norway, marking an important step in the long lasting cooperation between North Star and Fincantieri’s Norwegian subsidiary.

The CSOV’s are being built under North Star’s offshore wind fleet strategy. The company aims to deploy 40 offshore wind vessels by 2040, with eight vessels already delivered or under build and more in the pipeline. The company has committed over EUR 400 million in capital to purpose-built SOVs to date, supported by Partners Group and financial partners, as it positions itself as a leading player in the sector.

Built to the Vard 4 22 design, the CSOVs — NB 975 and 976— are based on a proven platform but designed in close collaboration with North Star.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all approach,” says Vard, “these are customized vessels, developed to match North Star’s specific strategy and the demands they see in the market.

“

“Our long-standing working relationship with Vard allows us to react quickly and shape each vessel to suit evolving operational needs,” says Andrew Duncan, renewables & innovations director at North Star. “These CSOVs are a result of that approach – designed, built and delivered to reflect what we need at sea. The working relationship formed over the last five successful years with Vard allow us to collaborate on the optimums – from operations, performance, comfort and windfarm workflow”.

The collaboration between Vard and North Star extends beyond the two vessels now alongside at Vard Langsten. Work is already underway on the next generation of designs, including the MIDI class and vessels prepared for floating offshore wind. The partnership combines design agility with operational insight — ensuring readiness for the next wave of offshore wind development.

“Seeing NB 975 and 976 alongside at Vard Langsten is a proud moment for all of us at Vard,” says Runar Vågnes, SVP sales & marketing at Vard. “Together with North Star, we’ve designed and built highly advanced CSOVs that not only meet today’s needs but are ready for tomorrow’s offshore wind operations. This milestone reinforces our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and delivering sustainable business at sea.”

