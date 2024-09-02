VIDEO: New Northern Offshore I-Class CTV is world’s first vessel with Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform

Copenhagen-headquartered Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) Group has taken delivery of the next-gen crew transfer vesel M/V Impresser. The vessel, which began operating at a U.K. offshore wind farm yesterday is the first of two I-Class vessels ordered by N-O-S at Singapore’s Penguin Shipyard and is powered by the world’s first commercial application of Volvo Penta’s IPS Professional Platform.

N-O-S and Volvo Penta have collaborated for almost two decades on ongoing efforts to decarbonize the marine industry and reach zero emissions by 2050. To help achieve these goals, N-O-S designed the I-class as a flexible, future-proof CTV that will adapt to and accommodate new technologies and energy solutions while it is in service over the next 25 years and more.

Volvo Penta’s IPS Professional Platform brings enhanced efficiency, maneuverability and a versatility that will enable the I-Class vessel to transform over its life cycle. This is made possible through propulsion conversions that allow the vessel to adapt to hybrid, fully electric and renewable or future alternative fuel solutions without having to rebuild.

The I-Class vessel is also equipped with a remote diagnostics package, which will capture more than 6,000 hours of data that will be incorporated into optimization and future Volvo Penta propulsion design.

“Northern Offshore Services and Volvo Penta share an innovative spirit that drives us both. Today that resulted in the first vessel powered by Volvo Penta’s IPS Professional Platform entering real-world commercial operations,” said Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta Marine. “N-O-S’ deep experience in building vessels for some of the most demanding environments challenged us to develop new ways to improve our propulsion systems and adapt to emerging technologies. Together, we are showing the industry what the incredible maneuverability, ease of use and precision of the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform can accomplish in combination with the expertise of a partner like N-O-S.”

“The offshore wind industry is relatively young and has grown tremendously during the last 15 years,” said David Kristensson, group CEO and owner of Northern Offshore Group. ”The trend we see is that the turbines are getting bigger and are placed further out at sea, and due to that, downtime of the turbines costs more so our customers want more reliable services and vessels. We also work a lot with the work environment on board, so that our employees have a modern and safe workplace. These are just some of the challenges that are catalyzing innovation and driving the design and manufacture of our vessels in house to meet the customer demands of tomorrow.”IIn addition to its flexibility to adapt to future developments, the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform is also designed for outstanding maneuverability. Twin forward-facing counter-rotating propellers push water directly backward, creating a powerful thrust while reducing torque to enable more precise control/

By combining the omnidirectional propulsion system and the N-O-S High Grip Fender with the experience of the crew, operators can fully take advantage of the I-Class vessel to make safe journeys to further wind farms and safely offload and onboard technicians in any sea condition. Other benefits include:

Dual power on demand with Eco Mode: The I-Class vessel features four engines connected to two drives to meet specific needs at every stage of operation, providing dual power on demand. The Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform’s smart Eco Mode automatically manages and optimizes engine use based on real-time needs during vessel operation. Eco Mode will automatically start or stop individual engines in each situation, optimizing fuel consumption and engine running hours.

Home away from home: Recognizing the challenging environment and long operations at sea, N-O-S designed the I-Class vessel with comfort in mind through high-quality interior outfitting and furnishing.

Efficiency: The Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform unlocks efficiency gains today with available internal combustion engine (ICE) solutions leveraging alternative or renewable fuel sources. Equipped I-Class vessel engines could potentially see up to 30% total fuel savings and emissions through the Eco Mode feature. These engines are approved to operate on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and have the potential to reduce emissions by up to 90%

Seamless experience: As a fully integrated helm-to-propeller system, the IPS Professional Platform’s controls, electronics. in-house developed software, propulsion package and more are all designed to seamlessly work together, allowing operators and crew to focus on the operation at hand.

A second I-Class vessel equipped with the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform, will see real-world operation in early 2025.