VIDEO: Artemis eFoiler CTV in action at Scottish wind farm Written by Nick Blenkey









A demonstration project led by Belfast, Northern Ireland-based Artemis Technologies, has successfully completed a technical demonstration of a dual propulsion Artemis eFoiler CTV at Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm on the east coast of Scotland.

Carried out in partnership with Vattenfall, Tidal Transit, Lloyd’s Register and the U.K.’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the demonstration of the 100% electric Artemis EF-12 foiling crew transfer vessel marks a major milestone that showcases the culmination of research, design and development over a number of years. The aim of the project was to test and deploy the Artemis eFoiler CTV at an operational wind farm.

“We are committed to developing technology that contributes to the decarbonization of the maritime industry,” said Dr Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies. “This technical demonstration provided an essential platform to test the capabilities of the dual propulsion Artemis EF-12 CTV. This included operating in a variety of sea and weather conditions and performing critical bollard push maneuvers, in order to demonstrate the vessel’s stability, efficiency and performance.”

Vattenfall, a leading European energy company, in partnership with ORE Catapult, facilitated the demonstration and access to the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

“Facilitating this demonstration was an important step in supporting the decarbonization of wind farm operations,” said Vattenfall product manager Kenneth Henriksen. :At Vattenfall we’re always keen to support new technology that aims to reduce the environmental impact of our work, whilst improving the efficiency of operations.”

CTV operator Tidal Transit provided operational expertise for the Artemis EF-12 CTV demonstration at the Vattenfall wind farm.

“Artemis Technologies’ next generation eFoiler has set a new standard in electric crew transfer,” said Tidal Transit commercial director Leo Hambro. “At Tidal Transit, we’re proud to have supported Artemis Technologies in demonstrating the operational benefits and practical applications of E-CTVs in the field, and we look forward to collaborating further as we continue our collective mission to decarbonize the offshore wind industry.’

Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm is an 11-turbine wind farm, 2.5 kilometers off the Aberdeen coast in the North Sea, where Vattenfall and ORE Catapult operate a testing and demonstration collaboration. The Artemis eFoiler demonstration project is one of a number of clean maritime projects that are taking place round the U.K. in 2025, involving a variety of vessel types and new port and harbor infrastructure.

The Artemis eFoiler CTV demonstration project is part-funded by the U.K. Government through the U.K. Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) program in the Department for Transport.