Ulstein Verft begins outfitting first BS Offshore SX222 CSOV

The hull of the first of two Twin X-Stern commissioning service operation vessels under construction for Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore) arrived at Ulstein Verft in Norway on Dec. 18, 2024. This milestone marked the start-up of outfitting of the SX222 CSOV design vessel (Yard No. 320) at the shipyard.

The hull of the SX222 CSOV was constructed at the Crist shipyard in Poland, with all the design and engineering being carried out by Ulstein companies, including Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, Ulstein Poland, and Ulstein Verft.

Though Ulstein has delivered three previous offshore wind service vessels to BS Offshore, this will be the Schulte Group member’s first Ulstein SX222 CSOV. The hull arrival marks a significant milestone in constructing this state-of-the-art vessel, designed to support the growing offshore wind industry. The SX222 design, known for its superior operational performance and seakeeping abilities, will ensure the vessel meets the highest efficiency and safety standards.

“What was just a signature on a piece of paper a few months ago is now taking shape,” said BS Offshore managing director Matthias Müller. “We are looking forward to our new innovative offshore vessels and have great expectations for their reliability, operability, and sustainability.”

The vessel is now positioned in the dock hall, where it will be secured and lighting installed. It will then undergo comprehensive outfitting, including installing electrical and mechanical systems, piping, accommodations, and system integration.

“We are excited to welcome the hull and move into the next phase of this newbuild project,” said Martinus Warholm, project manager at Ulstein Verft. “The first vessel based on this design was delivered in the summer of 2024 and has proven record-low fuel consumption while on dynamic positioning. BS Offshore will receive a vessel representing the latest maritime innovations that will play a crucial role in supporting offshore wind operations.”

The SX222 CSOV is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a 3D-compensated crane and a walk-to-work gangway, ensuring safe and efficient personnel and cargo transfer to offshore wind turbine facilities. The vessel also features a diesel-electric propulsion system with substantial battery energy storage, significantly reducing its environmental footprint, and is prepared for methanol as fuel.

The arrival of the hull is a key step towards the vessel’s completion, with final outfitting, commissioning, and testing to follow. The vessel is expected to be delivered in the summer of 2025, ready to support the offshore wind sector with modern, high-comfort accommodations for up to 132 crew and clients.