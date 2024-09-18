Tidal Transit’s newest CTV goes to work at Hornsea 2 Written by Nick Blenkey









U.K.-based crew transfer vessel specialist Tidal Transit has secured the first charter for its newest vessel, Arabella Jane. The Incat Crowther designed Windflex 27 CTV is now at work supporting operations at Ørsted’s Hornsea 2, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

To meet the growing market demand for crew transport while the offshore wind industry transitions to net zero, Tidal Transit has ordered two further vessels specially designed to act as frontrunners for its all-electric future builds.

The WindFlex-27 model was specifically chosen to strengthen immediate supply ahead of the delivery of new electric CTVs in 2026.

Built at Penguin International’s Batam, Indonesia, shipyard, Arabella Jane is the first 24-passenger vessel to enter Tidal Transit’s fleet and was specifically chosen for its “retrofit-ability” to run on 100% electric power in the near future.

The vessel is powered by a quad Volvo Penta IPS30 propulsion stystem, as is the diesel-powered Mercurio 20 meter vessel Ginny Louise that Tidal Transit is converting to the eGinny in a 100% electric retrofit project (see earlier story).

Hornsea 2, located in the North Sea next to its sister project Hornsea 1, generates enough green energy to power over 1.4 million U.K. homes. As the world’s largest offshore wind farm, it covers an area of 462 square kilometers (178 square miles).

“Having previously serviced weather masts in the area over a decade ago with our 20 meter Mercurio fleet, we’ve come full circle and are delighted to be back at Hornsea, now home to the world’s largest offshore wind farm,” said Leo Hambro, commercial director at Tidal Transit. “This charter-before-arrival agreement with Ørsted has given us strong encouragement and underscores the industry’s confidence in our reliability and reputation for delivering top-tier, energy efficient and low-risk logistics solutions.”

“Offshore wind requires high-specification crew transport to support its rapid expansion and journey towards decarbonization,” he added. “We’re keeping the electric dream alive by providing the industry with fuel efficient, retrofittable frontrunner CTVs right now, while at the same time committing to the delivery of zero-carbon, battery-powered vessels in the near future.”