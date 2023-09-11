Siem Topaz gets extension of Taiwan offshore wind contract

Kristiansand, Norway, headquartered Siem Offshore reports that it has secured a contract extension for the AHTS Siem Topaz with a local client in Taiwan. Commencement will be in direct continuation of the current contract, for a firm period reaching into fourth quarter 2024. The vessel will continue to be employed within the offshore wind industry.

Back in March, Siem Offshore reported it had secured a medium-term contract for the Siem Topaz to be employed for a project within the offshore wind industry for Helix Robotics Solutions Inc. in Taiwan. In a separate announcement that month, Helix Robotics, the robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX), said that it had entered into a trenching services contract with a leading renewables cable installation contractor for the trenching of inter-array and export cables as part of a 640 MW wind farm offshore Taiwan. It said that it would mobilize its newly acquired T1400-1 jet trenching system in Singapore onboard the Siem Topaz before transiting to Taiwan for operations, with trenching and survey services expected to continue until late 2023.

According to a recent report by Norton Rose Fulbright, the offshore wind market in Taiwan is in its infancy but is developing rapidly. The Taiwanese Government plans to have an energy mix comprised of 50% natural gas, 30% coal and 20% renewable energy by 2025. To meet the renewable energy target, the Taiwanese Government is seeking to increase offshore wind capacity by 5.7 GW by 2025.

Taiwan’s ambitious program to promote offshore wind power as a major energy source – installing over 700 turbines in the Taiwan Strait by 2025 – will require an estimated investment of US$20 billion, says the report, noting that, lacking experience in the industry, Taiwan is relying heavily on the participation of global players by making firm policy commitments, offering attractive subsidized rates, and adopting new financing models.