Seatrium and Maersk Offshore Wind WITV dispute heads for arbitration Written by Nick Blenkey









A dispute between Singapore’s Seatrium and Maersk Offshore Wind is headed for arbitration. As we reported at the time, on October 10, Seatrium received a notice of termination from Maersk Offshore Wind related to the construction of a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) intended for deployment at the U.S. offshore wind project, Empire Wind 1.

On October 12, Seatrium responded, rejecting the notice of termination and reserving all rights and remedies against the buyer. In its response, Seatrium asserted that the buyer is in repudiatory breach of the contract and that it reserved all its rights against the buyer for wrongful termination.

Then, on October 20, Seatrium gave notice to the buyer in accordance with the contract that the WTIV, would be delivered by January 30, 2026.

Today, Seatrium says that yesterday it received a notice of arbitration from the buyer. According to Seatrium, the notice of arbitration asserts that “disputes have arisen between the parties to the contract, and that such disputes are to be referred to arbitration in London to be conducted in accordance with the current London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA) terms. The notice of arbitration does not contain any particulars of the alleged disputes or the buyer’s claims or the reliefs (monetary or otherwise) being sought by the buyer.”

Seatrium says that it is taking legal advice and will vigorously prosecute its position and defend any claims that may be brought by the buyer.

It adds that it will make further announcements as and when there are material developments.