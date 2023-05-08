Reach Subsea sees more offshore wind work ahead

Haugesund, Norway, based Reach Subsea ASA has been awarded a five months plus options contract with a major renewable energy company for delivery of offshore wind related services.

The subsea vessel Deep Cygnus will be utilized on the project, which will commence this month.

The 2009-built Deep Cygnus is a subsea construction, IMR and premium W2W vessel with a long track record in the renewable market. It has a 150 tonne AHC Crane, carries two Kystdesign ROVs, offers 1,400 square meters of deck space and has accommodations for 92 passengers.

With this latest fixture, says Reach Subsea, the Deep Cygnus has significant contract coverage for the 2023 season.

GROWTH AHEAD

“The offshore wind market will be a great driver for Reach Subsea in the years to come, and the growth has just started,” says Reach Subsea CEO Jostein Alendal. “We are proud to once again have been given the trust from a tier one renewable energy company to deliver high-end services. The Deep Cygnus vessel has performed well in the renewables segment for many years, and we are happy for the continuation as part of the Reach Subsea fleet.”

Reach Subsea last summer signed an agreement for the use of Deep Cygnus for four years with an option to extend for one year.

“The long-term Deep Cygnus charter is part of our strategy to secure significant high-quality vessel capacity for the coming years, preparing for growing demand for our service offerings in both the renewables- and oil & gas segments in the coming years,” said Alendal.

BATTERY INSTALLATION PLANNED

“During the coming winter 2023/2024, Deep Cygnus will go into dry dock for periodic maintenance and for battery installation during the winter 2023/2024 and be ready for the 2024 season with a significant reduction in fuel consumption and state of the art subsea equipment.” noted Alendal. “In Reach Subsea we have clear short- and long-term targets for reduced emissions, and installation of batteries for electrical propulsion on Deep Cygnus will be another step in the right direction.”