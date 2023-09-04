Purus Wind CSOVs will have Seaonics gangway and crane packages

Ålesund, Norway, headquartered Seaonics has received an order to supply all-electric ECMC (electric-controlled, motion compensated) gangway and crane packages for the two new methanol-ready battery hybrid commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) on order at Vard for delivery to U.K.-based Purus Wind in 2025 and 2026.

Seaonics says that the project marks an industry-first milestone, with both crane and gangway going electric and making an important contribution to industry decarbonization initiatives.

“It is great to be able to work closely with a forward-thinking company like Seaonics, where operational feedback, design & innovation sessions allow us to continue to optimize offshore vessel performance,” said Purus Wind general manager Oliver MacManus.

“We’re humbled and honored that Purus Wind has placed its trust in Seaonics.” said Ståle Fure, head of sales at Seaonics. “With a proven track record, we will continue to electrify offshore operations.”

The company says it has been delivering innovative control system technology and know-how in the walk-to-work gangway market for almost ten years and that it is now “going full torque” with the Seaonics electric controlled motion compensated gangway.

The ECMC crane bundled with ECMC gangway in the Purus package is fully electrically driven, allowing for efficient handling operations for a sustainable future. The control technology for the well proven motion compensation was developed by Seaonics. The boom control, slew control and telescope control are all electrically driven and used to dynamically perform the 3D compensation of the crane tip.