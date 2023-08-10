Purus Wind CSOVs will feature Brunvoll propulsion packages

The methanol-ready battery hybrid commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) recently ordered at Vard by U.K. based Purus Wind will have Brunvoll propulsion and maneuvering packages. Each will be outfitted with two azimuth thrusters for propulsion, and two retractable azimuth thrusters and a tunnel thruster for maneuvering. Brunvoll’s scope of supply also includes its BruCon PTC propulsion and thruster control system,

“The offshore wind market will be an important segment for Brunvoll in the coming years, and with these additions to our orderbook we already have good visibility for factory utilization in 2024.” says Brunvoll Group CEO Kåre Øyvind Vassdal.

The propulsion thrusters feature the latest technology developed to meet the increasingly stricter requirements for rapid, safe, and accurate DP operations by SOVs/CSOVs. This includes significantly improved azimuth rotation speed, increaseg propeller acceleration/deceleration, and arrangements for increased thrust efficiency in terms of reduced thruster and hull interaction.

Combined with the two retractable azimuth thrusters and the tunnel thruster in the bow, Brunvoll says that the vessels should be ideally equipped with regards to the operational requirements, DP accuracy, and overall performance.

The vessels, which are of Vard 4 19-design, will measure approximately 87 x 19.5 meters with a capacity of 120 people. The design is optimized for low fuel consumption, high operability, and comfort.

The order at Vard is for two ships, with options for two more. Delivery of the vessels will be in second quarter 2025 and second quarter 2026. The first vessel will be delivered from one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway. The other will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The two option vessels are also planned to be built both in Norway and Vietnam.

“The close collaboration between maritime players in a maritime cluster, with the yards as the hub, has been the catalyst for improvements and innovation for more than a century,” said Runar Vaagnes, SVP sales & marketing at Vard.”Requiring relationships based on trust and longevity far beyond your standard contract, these liaisons are crucial to managing the risks involved in prototyping and enabling sustainable business at sea.”

“The chosen solution in this project is an optimalization from both Vard Design and Brunvoll, and they will give better operability and lower emissions,” added Vaagnes. “In Vard we have a focus on our partnerships, and with Brunvoll it dates back more than 80 years.”