PGS books U.S. offshore wind farm contract

Oslo-listed geophysical specialist PGS ASA announced today that it has been awarded a large offshore wind farm site characterization contract in the U.S. by an undisclosed leading renewable energy company.

PGS will use the Sanco Swift, which is rigged as an offshore wind site characterization vessel, for the project. Mobilization is scheduled for August 2023 and acquisition is expected to complete in February 2024, with total project duration of approximately 180 days. PGS say the profitability of the project is in line with the company’s core business.

The project will be acquired with PGS’ ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR3D) P-Cable. This UHR3D system provides significantly more detailed subsurface data for shallower targets compared to traditional seismic acquisition systems.

“We are very pleased with award of our second offshore wind site characterization contract, which strengthens our position in this market,” says Berit Osnes, executive vice president new energy at PGS. “Our geophysical approach to map and understand the shallow subsurface layers with our UHR3D system is significantly more efficient than conventional solutions. Energy companies acknowledge the value of shorter lead time for accessing high quality data, and we are ready to scale our UHR3D offering to capitalize on the market momentum